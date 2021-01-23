South region APAD resumes operation tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The South Region Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) office and counter, which were closed since last Saturday for sanitation and implementation of Covid-19 preventive measures, will be back in operation beginning tomorrow.

APAD, in a statement today, said in a move to prevent the spread of the pandemic, it called on all parties that have dealings at its offices and counters to always comply with the standard operating procedures stipulated by the Ministry of Health Malaysia and the National Security Council.

APAD apologises for any inconvenience caused during the temporary closure of its operations. -Bernama