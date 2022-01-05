Southern volunteers to focus on post-flood cleaning in Segamat

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Southern Volunteers (SV) will be focusing on assistance and house cleaning of flood victims in the state especially in Segamat district which was most affected.

State Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said an SV coordination centre in the district was also set up at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Segamat.

“There are 42 evacuation centres (PPS) there and about 1,500 houses involved, so we want to help as many affected families and houses as possible.

“From yesterday, SV personnel have started post-flood cleaning, in fact some of our volunteers in unaffected districts have also moved to assist especially in Segamat,” he told reporters at Sukma Secretariat here today.

Earlier the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim visited the SV Operations Room at Sukma Secretariat which is the Flood Aid Collection Centre.

Onn Hafiz said Tunku Ismail urged them to do their best in helping fellow Johoreans affected by floods.

Meanwhile, Deputy Johor Secretary, On Jabbar said donations in kind worth about RM600,000 have poured for flood victims in the state. - Bernama