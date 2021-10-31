Southern Zone RFB to be activated in Ayer Hitam if monsoon hits

MUAR: The Southern Zone Regional Forward Base (RFB) will be activated at the Ayer Hitam Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) in Batu Pahat if large-scale flooding hits the southern part of the peninsula this monsoon season.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Yahaya Madis (pix) said the Southern Zone RFB would also involve officers and personnel from Malacca and Negeri Sembilan in operations.

He said in the event of a major flood in Johor, teams from the two states would help with logistical assistance, which would see activation of rotation of duty for a period of seven days and 24 hours a day.

“Regarding leave, activation will now be limited to 10 per cent but leave will be frozen in the event of a flood disaster.

“Johor JBPM will also place at least one boat at a station and prepare two fibre-glass boats for areas prone to flash floods,“ he told reporters after closing a Boat Handling and Navigator Course in conjunction with ‘Preparedness Month’ at the Muar RFB here today

Yahaya said in total there are 33 fire stations -- and also a Fire Control Centre in Benut, Pontian -- involving 1,284 officers and personnel who are backed up by 149 auxiliary firefighters.

He said the current 12-hour duty shift would be changed to 24 hours if floods worsened and all staff are to be on standby at all times.

He added that Johor JBPM has been ready with all assets and equipment to face the northeast monsoon which is expected to hit soon. - Bernama