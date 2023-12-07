Southwest Monsoon: APM sets up special team to monitor disaster risks

TANJUNG SEPAT: The government, through the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM), has set up a monitoring team that will patrol hotspots that are at risk of disasters during the Southwest Monsoon period.

The Southwest Monsoon, which lasts from mid-May to September, causes lower rainfall to occur in most places during that period.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (pix) said the monitoring team, established on May 26 through Ops Ramah, aims to create awareness among the public and provide information regarding any risk of disasters.

“Ops Ramah involves 427 additional APM personnel and does not include the 10,510 personnel on daily emergency and disaster assignments,” he told reporters after surveying Ops Ramah around Tanjung Sepat, today.

He said that, as of July 10, a total of 2,072 complaints involving cases such as open burning, garbage disposal and river pollution received by its volunteer personnel had been channelled directly to the relevant agencies for action.

He said the Department of Environment (DoE), Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and local authorities are among the government agencies that have responded to the reported cases.

He said all parties also need to have disaster management skills based on the community-based disaster risk management programme (CBDRM), which is training to empower the community in the face of disasters through preparation, monitoring, action and recovery strategies.

He added that the community must have basic skills, especially when facing a disaster so that they will know how to react without having to wait for government agency assistance. -Bernama