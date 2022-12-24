Sowing seeds of unity, peace and harmony is every citizen’s responsibility: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Initiatives and efforts to sow the seeds of unity, peace and harmony is not just the responsibility of the government but rather each and every citizen must play a prominent role in continuously upholding the principles of unity.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said any message or statements that promote hatred or instigate differences among each other must be defeated by a sense of love and peace.

“As a multiracial country where the people comprise various religions and culture, it is the duty of every individual to seize the opportunity to strengthen existing relationships by offering kind words or words that can be inspirational.

“Merry Christmas to the Christian community. Christmas or (Hari Natal in Malay) is an important festival celebrated by the Christians and they celebrate the festival every year with their loved ones, friends and other Malaysians every year,” he said in his 2022 Christmas Day message in his Facebook posting, today.

The Prime Minister hoped this year’s Christmas Day celebrations will be merrier, more meaningful, peaceful and harmonious as well as serve as a bridge to unite the people of all races who love peace and prosperity.

He also reminded those who are going back to their hometowns to be careful while driving.

Christmas will be celebrated by the Christian community all over the world on Dec 25. - Bernama