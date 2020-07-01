Spa raided, six foreign prostitutes detained in Parit Buntar

BAGAN SERAI: Six foreign women believed to be involved in vice were detained at a safe house located within a spa centre in Parit Buntar, near here, in an operation last night.

Kerian district police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said in the 9pm raid, police arrested six Thai, Filipino and Indonesian women aged 19 to 45, as well as 42-year-old Bangladeshi male client and a 38-year-old manning the premises.

He said further investigations revealed that the spa centre was operating without a licence and believed to be employing foreign workers for prostitution during the Restoration Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“The centre was issued a compound, while the six foreign women had passports but no work permits. Police also seized items used for prostitution such as condoms, massage oil and RM530 in cash,“ he said during a press conference at the district police headquarters here, today.

Omar added that all the suspects had been placed under remand for 14 days beginning yesterday for further investigations.

In another development, he said the police arrested four drug dealers including a fisherman aged in their 30s and 40s and confiscated several types of drugs worth about RM10,000 in three raids around Kuala Kurau on June 24.

All of them were placed under remand for seven days since their arrest for investigations under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added. - Bernama