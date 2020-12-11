SPA received 1.145 million job applications from Jan to June

PUTRAJAYA: As at June this year, 1.145 million applications were received for jobs in public service including in the technical department, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) said.

He said based on Public Services Commission (SPA) statistics, of the total, 44,229 applications were for vacancies in the technical department such as in the Public Works Department and the Irrigation and Drainage Department.

A total of 50,152 applications were for the position of scientist, researchers 65,719, while 124,015 applications were for community development officers, he said in his speech in conjunction with National Technical Profession Day (HPTN) 2020, held virtually today.

Mohd Zuki said 60 percent of the 1.5 million jobs to be created in the country are expected to require technical and vocational education and training (TVET) qualifications.

According to him, the RM1 billion allocated by the government through Budget 2021 was for upskilling and reskilling programmes.

“This is because, the government aims to improve labour productivity and create more opportunities for highly skilled jobs,“ he said.

According to Mohd Zuki, the Department of Statistics third quarter 2020 labour statistics projected that 179,000 vacancies were available in the private sector.

Out of the total job vacancies he said, 55.7 percent was in the semi-skilled category while 22.7 percent were for skilled employment. — Bernama