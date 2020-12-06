Spa, reflexology centres in Sarawak allowed to resume operations

KUCHING: Spa and reflexology centres and such therapeutic joints in Sarawak are allowed to operate from tomorrow by adhering to the conditions set by the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNS).

In its statement today, it said each premises would need to apply for approval in writing from the divisional disaster management committee at the respective Division Resident Office and to submit a copy of the application to the local authority, stating the location of the premises before resuming or starting operations.

“The respective local authorities and relevant agencies will then inspect the premises to ensure they comply with the guidelines set including to operate only between 10 am to 12 midnight.

“Meanwhile, the operators and all workers at these premises are required to undergo the real-time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) detection method before being allowed to start work and the test result must be negative not exceeding three days before commencing operations.

“The list of workers who have undergone the screening test must also be displayed at the premises while details of the standard operating procedure can be obtained from the nearest local authority,” it added in the statement.

JPBNS has also decided that effective tomorrow, there is no need for a police permit to enter Sarawak. -Bernama