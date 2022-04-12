SPA sheds light on issue regarding permanent appointment application for medical officers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Services Commission of Malaysia (SPA) today said a total of 3,281 applications for permanent appointment to the position of UD43/UD41 medical officers had failed its screenings as the applications did not provide information on full registration with the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC).

It said in a statement today, that the applications involved also did not furnish the information on fields of specialisation which is a mandatory requirement for a permanent position with the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“A total of 1,587 applications did not pass the screening for specific conditions set by the MoH, including the requirement that candidates must be appointed by contract based on the MoH Secretary General’s Circular Letter Number 4/2016 and must have completed graduate training in or outside the country,” read the statement.

In addition, candidates must be contracted from 2016 to 2018 only, have never resigned from the position, have never been terminated and have never been subject to disciplinary action throughout the contract term and have never refused an offer of permanent appointment, it said.

According to SPA, other factors include failure in completing full registration information or filling out temporary registration with MMC as well as providing inaccurate fields for specialisation.

It said SPA received a total of 10,593 applications through its job registration system (SPA9) on March 16.

On the complaints made by candidates, claiming that they did not receive specific guidelines to fill out the application, SPA said it had agreed to submit a list of 3,281 candidates who did not pass the screening to the MoH for the final screening process.

“If the MoH finds that the candidate meets all the conditions set (as advertised), their status will be updated on SPA9 and will be called for an interview. Candidates can check the latest status of the application from April 22 (Friday),” it said, adding that the commission has also agreed to remove the full registration and temporary registration options from the application process.

It said candidates can channel their enquiries to the Medical Unit, SPA Recruitment Division at 03-8091 9000/9415 (office hours) or email to perubatanpg@spa.gov.my.

On Saturday, a posting by a social media user expressing dissatisfaction for failing SPA’s screening process in the application for a permanent medical officer position with the MoH went viral, claiming that there were no specific guidelines provided to candidates to fill out the application. — Bernama