Space domain a new area of cooperation between India and Malaysia, says Indian diplomat

KUALA LUMPUR: The space domain represents an exciting new area of potential collaboration between India and Malaysia, says Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia B.N.Reddy (pix).

“India’s proven expertise in the field including in remote sensing, small satellite missions and geospatial applications has benefited more than 20 Malaysian space experts over the years,” he said in his article titled ‘Paving the pathways for an Asian Century- India’s Chandrayaan-3 Success’ which was made available to Bernama.

He also commended the recent triumph of India’s Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, which he believes will further propel collaborative efforts towards solidifying the Asian Century - a period anticipated to be characterised by the dominant economic and political roles of China, India, and their neighbouring nations.

Reddy through the article emphasised India’s commitment to global welfare, underscoring its dedication to addressing global challenges.

The diplomat said India’s international space cooperation programme encompasses launching a substantial number of foreign satellites and offering capacity-building and training initiatives.

“As of July 2023, India has successfully launched over 400 satellites for 34 countries and has formalised cooperative agreements, including memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and Framework Agreements, with numerous nations to strengthen space partnerships,“ stated Reddy.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed on the moon’s southern polar region on August 23, marked a significant milestone in the annals of space exploration establishing India as the first country to touch down in this less-explored region.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the mission’s success, celebrating it as a triumph not only for India but for all of Asia.

The Union Cabinet of India, in recognition of this historic feat, passed a resolution designating August 23 of every year as “National Space Day” in celebration of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission’s success in reaching the moon. -Bernama