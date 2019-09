KUALA LUMPUR: Spacerubix, a youth-centric community space in Puchong, near here that has gone through a makeover with a vibrant coloured facade and floor-wide art murals along with 4G connectivity, is set to attract more youths to conduct their activities there.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) said Spacerubix marks the first initiative in efforts to rejuvenate in stages youth-centric community spaces under the ministry throughout the country.

“This is the first, but not the last initiative and we hope U Mobile will collaborate with us for the other youth-centric community complexes as well so that more such spaces are available for the benefit of Malaysians,” he told reporters at the launch of Spacerubix here today.

U Mobile, the data-centric and multiple award-winning telco, and Impact Malaysia, the agency under the Youth and Sports Ministry have signed an agreement to transform youth centric community spaces under the ministry that were once also known as Rakan Muda complexes.

Syed Saddiq hoped after Spacerubix, there would be more colourful youth-centric community spaces in suburban and rural areas as it would help nurture youth sporting talent, as well as the youth community building mindset.

“Spacerubix is a colourful youth space, hope we can multiply them even more and start collaborating with more Rakan Muda complexes, especially in suburban and rural areas,” he said.

U Mobile partners Impact Malaysia with the support of Ministry of Youth and Sports has unveiled the U Mobile’s Unlimited Moves campaign of first vast, floor-wide art mural initiative to enhance the youth-community building experience at Spacerubix.

Also present at the launch was U Mobile Chief Executive Officer Wong Heang Tuck and Impact Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Faris Amer.

Sport facilities, a hostel and a grand hall are among the attractive facilities offered at Spacerubix, as well as many indoor and outdoor courts available for games such as basketball, volleyball, sepak takraw, dogdeball, floorball and futsal.

The space will also be used for flea markets or bazaar, exhibitions, fitness sessions, bootcamp and team building activities. — Bernama