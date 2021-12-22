SPAN allocates RM10 million for sewerage system repairs

PUTRAJAYA: The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) has allocated RM10 million for the repair of sewerage systems damaged by the recent floods that hit the Klang Valley and several other states.

SPAN in a statement today said, based on initial reports, the impact of the massive floods had caused damage to about 200 sewage treatment plants (LRK) maintained by the national sewerage company, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd.

Among the sewage treatment assets that were damaged are plant equipment, electrical panels, fences, plant barrier walls, plant structures, pipes, sewerage manholes as well as access roads and plant infrastructure.

“The restoration and repair works have begun and the affected sewerage plants are expected to operate as usual once the equipment are replaced and the electricity supply is restored but this would take some time to complete,“ read the statement.

To facilitate the affairs of flood victims, SPAN in collaboration with IWK had organised the placement of 32 mobile toilets at eight relief centres in Selangor and Pahang.

“The public is advised to take necessary precautions when cleaning up their homes or business premises to avoid implications of water pollution and water-borne diseases following severe flooding,“ it added. — Bernama