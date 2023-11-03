SPAN continues to promote prudent water usage with Save Water 4.0 campaign

IPOH: The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change through the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) continues to promote prudent usage of water through products with the water-efficient label, among other things.

Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said the effort which was first implemented in 2021 until last year under Save Water campaign 1.0 to 3.0, continued with the launch of the Save Water programme 4.0 today.

He said the campaign was SPAN’s initiative to encourage the use of water-efficient products, starting this month until Dec 31 this year.

“SPAN has appointed Shopee Mobile Malaysia Sdn Shd (SHOPEE) as an e-commerce platform to provide rebates for the purchase of water-efficient products under the Save Water 4.0 programme with a total allocation of RM100,000,“ he said during the launch.

He said the campaign was in line with the government’s intention to increase the use of products under the Water-Efficient Product Labelling Scheme (WEPLS) among domestic and industrial users as well as in government premises as stated in the 12th Malaysia Plan.

In the long run, he said, water-efficient products could help users to save up to 50 per cent of the current bill depending on the rate of use.

The Save Water 4.0 programme can increase awareness about water-efficient products and encourage the public to use them, he said, adding that he hoped suppliers can market more of such products to allow consumers to have more choices. - Bernama