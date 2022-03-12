SPAN investigating odour pollution incident that shut down Semenyih water treatment plant

PUTRAJAYA: The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) is investigating the dumping of banned effluents that is believed to have led to the odour pollution in Negeri Sembilan and Selangor last Thursday and Friday.

The commission said in a statement today that it and other enforcement agencies will conduct site visits to nearby industrial areas and conduct further investigation to identify the substance and perpetrators.

SPAN said the incident is being investigated under Section 121(1)(c) of the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655) relating to pollution of water supply systems that is punishable with up to RM100,000 in fines or no more than a year’s jail or both if convicted.

“SPAN would like to remind the public to be aware about preserving water resources and views any dumping of banned effluents into water sources, deliberately or otherwise, seriously.

“Such irresponsible acts will cause continuous problems to the community and economy if not stopped,” the statement read.

Meanwhile in SHAH ALAM, Selangor Tourism, Enviroment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said that Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) and other related agencies would conduct monitoring at the Jenderam Hilir water intake point in Dengkil as the pollution incident might recur.

He added that the added monitoring was needed as the source of the pollution was beyond Selangor and was still being investigated.

“LUAS and other Selangor agencies are communicating with related agencies in Negeri Sembilan to try to solve this pollution issue as quickly as possible,” he said in a statement today.

The dilution process in the river has been aided by heavy rain in the vicinity of Sungai Semenyih and its surrounding areas, he added.

“As of 6 am today, no pollution was detected in sample areas by LUAS including the Jenderam Hilir water intake.

“Monitoring that began at 6.30 pm was ended at 6 am today after there was no risk of shutting down water treatment plants,” he said.

The Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants were temporarily shut down after odour pollution was detected at the Jenderam Hilir water intake point. - Bernama