PETALING JAYA: The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) has lodged a police report today over two water contamination incidents involving four water treatment plants (WTP) in Selangor.

SPAN chairman Charles Santiago (pix) said two incidents that took place over the past three days are alarming. He said police should investigate if there were any sabotage elements in the two incidents.

He said SPAN will use the provisions of existing laws to take stern action against the perpetrators.

“It is an offence under Section 121 (1) of the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655) to pollute or cause to pollute any watercourse or water supply system with any substance that are likely to endanger the life of any person,” he said in a statement today.

On Saturday, the Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2 and 3 and the Rantau Panjang were forced to shut down due to the occurrence of odour pollution at the raw water intake.

Despite the restoration work at the WTPs reached 97% of recovery, four of them had to be halted again yesterday following diesel pollution caused by sand-dredging activities.

“Hulu Selangor District Council (MDHS) and the Department of Environment (DOE) must take action against all those involved in this incident.

“In order to prevent recurrent pollution incidents, the federal, state and local governments need to consider dismissal of all economic activity in the vicinity of the river, especially the upstream part which is the water source for consumers daily uses,“ he said.

Charles also advised the public not to make the river an open dump site to prevent any pollution.