SPAN: Malaysia will not experience water supply crisis during El-Nino

KUALA LUMPUR: The country is not expected to face a water crisis like the one in 1998, although Malaysia is predicted to experience the El Nino phenomenon from June to September this year.

National Water Services Commission (SPAN) regional operations division director Azrul Raimee Ramli is of this view after looking at the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s (MetMalaysia) weather report and the current global warming.

Based on the monitoring of the current condition of 43 dams across the country conducted by SPAN, it has been found that so far almost all dams have water levels above 90 per cent.

“Only seven dams are being monitored as the water level has dropped by almost 50 per cent without exceeding the warning level,“ he said when appearing as a guest on the Ruang Bicara programme on Bernama TV today.

The seven dams are Timah Tasoh Dam in Perlis, Air Itam and Teluk Bahang Dams in Penang, Sungai Muda and Maulud Dams in Kedah, Bukit Merah Dam in Perak, and Sembrong Dam in Johor.

To ensure a good and proper water supply, SPAN constantly monitors the main dams in the peninsula and has established a preparedness plan that involves the cooperation of various parties and water operators.

In view of a crisis in water supply, such as the one that occurred in 1998, Azrul said the government could use the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655) to limit the rate of consumption for major usage to ensure continuity of water supply. - Bernama