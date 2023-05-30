SPAN sets up special committee to look into water supply disruption in Kedah, Penang

PUTRAJAYA: The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) has set up a special technical working committee to examine and propose a solution to the disruption of raw water supply in Kedah and Penang following the sudden drop in water level at Sungai Muda.

In a statement today, SPAN said that the sudden drop in the water level of Sungai Muda on May 14 has affected the operation of several water treatment plants (LRA) in Kedah and Penang, resulting in the disruption of clean water supply to 678,983 user accounts.

“The committee was established to obtain information and evidence, examine all aspects related to the incident, and further recommend improvement measures to ensure the sustainability of the water supply,” the statement said.

According to SPAN, the committee is expected to complete its final report on the raw water supply disruption incident in Kedah and Penang by the middle of next month.

On May 14, the media reported that the water level in Sungai Muda had dropped sharply below one metre due to a faulty barrage gate, affecting production at Sungai Dua LRA. -Bernama