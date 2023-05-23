SPAN: Supply of clean water in Kedah normal

PUTRAJAYA: The situation of clean water supply in Kedah is generally still normal, according to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) today.

SPAN in a statement said its delegation including chairman Charles Anthony Santiago and chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Faizal Abdul Rahman conducted a site visit to Kedah and Penang on May 18 and 19 to look into the water supply situation following a series of reports of falling water level at the dams and preparation for the El Nino phenomenon.

“In general, the clean water supply situation is still operating as usual but mitigation measures have been and are being taken by each relevant agency,“ said SPAN regarding the SPAN delegation’s survey in Kedah.

According to SPAN, the visit also inspected the location of the barrage and found that supply recovery has reached 100 per cent for all affected areas and services are back to normal.

In Penang, an inspection by the SPAN delegation found that the water level at Air Itam Dam was low with the water level at the dam during the visit at 41.5 per cent while the Teluk Bahang Dam was at 45.7 per cent.

SPAN said the rainy situation in Penang is expected to help raise the dam water level with the forecast of continued rain until Sunday.

The commission said the visit also found that the sudden drop in river water levels in Sungai Muda, Kedah which occurred on May 14 (2023) is under control, as the clean water supply was reported to have been fully restored on May 18 in Penang and Kedah this morning (today). - Bernama