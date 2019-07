KUALA LUMPUR: The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) has warned Air Selangor that sweeping changes may be made to its senior management if the scheduled water cut next week is not restored within the stipulated time.

SPAN chairman Charles Santiago said he would make the recommendation to Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari should the water cut persist beyond 9pm on July 26, claiming there has been too many water cuts in the state.

His warning came just a day after the water utility company announced that there would be water supply disruption for 84 hours beginning 9am on July 23 in seven districts in Selangor to facilitate upgrading works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (SSP1 WTP).

“If by 9pm on Friday (July 26), water is not restored to all the affected households, we (SPAN) will request to the Selangor Mentri Besar and insist he make changes to the Air Selangor management.

“This is a warning to Air Selangor. We are taking this matter very seriously,” he told a press conference in Parliament, here, today.

Charles, however, said the repair works to SSP1 WTP, which involved 758,570 accounts or over three million users, was necessary to carry out maintenance to ensure problems did not persist in the future.

“It’s just like servicing your car, it is to ensure there are no problems in the future. It’s exactly the same what we are doing with the water plant,” he said.

“I urge Selangorians affected by the water cut to understand the situation and to start saving water in their houses. On our part, we (SPAN) will monitor the situation closely,” he said.

The maintenance work is scheduled to take 12 hours to complete beginning 9am next Tuesday, with Air Selangor claiming that restoration may take up to 48 hours maximum, depending on the location.