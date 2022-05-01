SPCAAM launched for social protection rights awareness

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Association of Social Protection Contributors’ Advisory Services (SPCAAM) was launched today to play the role of a social protection advisory body to ensure the people and workers are aware of their social protection rights.

Its president, J. Solomon said that, among others, it involved access to medical facilities, housing and employment for every level of society.

He said SPCAAM provided free legal advisory aid to its registered members and those who attended via walk-ins at its office in Brickfields here.

“We will help members in difficulties or solve disputes which emerge due to their efforts to access social protection,” he said in his speech when launching the association here today.

According to Solomon, the association would also conduct studies, research and learn more about social protection organisations in other countries to help the government upgrade existing systems towards better protection.

- Bernama