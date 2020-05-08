Speaker accepts Mahathir’s motion of no confidence against Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: It may only be a one-day sitting, but the Parliament meeting which is to convene on May 18 is promising to be a showdown.

This comes after a statement by Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof (pix) saying that he has accepted former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The motion, filed under Standing Order 27 (3), states that the House will table a resolution to decide that Muhyiddin does not command the support of the majority members of Parliament.

Although this is the first time a motion of no confidence will be appearing on the Order Paper, it remains to be seen if it will be debated as the business of the government will be given priority over a motion tabled by a private member.

The statement by the Speaker also said the main agenda of the May 18 parliament sitting is the ceremony officiated by the Yang Dipertuan Agong followed by his speech and the tabling of supplementary supply bills.

Ariff also announced that he has accepted some of Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong’s proposed motions without specifying which.

He also rejected a motion by Mahathir who sought a resolution that the speaker should not be changed until the House is dissolved, as well as another motion by Semporna MP and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to seek a resolution that Mahathir commanded the support of majority of MPs.

Bernama attempted to contact the Speaker for clarification over the acceptance of the application for the motion to be brought to the Dewan Rakyat, at the May 18 sitting or later, but was not successful.

Mohamad Ariff rejected another application brought by Dr Mahathir, under Standing Order 4, for the existing Speaker to be retained until the dissolution of the house, saying it did not comply with the Standing Orders.

Mohamad Ariff said that since April 17 when the notice was issued for the First Meeting of the Third Session of the Dewan Rakyat, he had received four applications on motions from MPs, including the ones from Dr Mahathir.

Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong had made an application under Standing Order 18 for motions to determine that Muhyiddin does not command the confidence of the Dewan Rakyat; that Dr Mahathir has the confidence of the majority of MPs; that the one-day sitting of the Dewan Rakyat is contrary to the Federal Constitution and that the Dewan Rakyat meeting should be extended to eight days.

“On the basis of the explanations that have been presented, I have decided to reject part of the application on the basis that there is no necessity to expedite the matter and decided to accept part of the application on the basis that it is a specific matter of public interest and urgent and can be brought to the house,” Mohamad Ariff said. -Bernama