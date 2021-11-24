Speaker asked to intervene in issue of MP being summoned by cops

KUALA LUMPUR: Several opposition MPs today asked Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) to intervene in the issue of Sepanggar MP Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman being called up by the police over a speech he made in the Parliament recently.

The matter was raised by Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) shortly after the question and answer session under the Standing Order 36(10) on the contents of speeches by members of Parliament in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said Azhar could make a ruling on the matter and the police should refer to the Speaker first before taking any action.

“We do not understand why the rights and privileges of MPs in the Parliament have now been neglected and (the police investigation) can even be considered as insulting and intimidating MPs, especially the opposition,” he said.

Standing Order 36(10) states that it shall be out of order to use – (a) treasonable words; (b) seditious words; (c) words which are likely to promote feelings of ill-will or hostility between different communities in the Federation or infringe any provision of the Constitution or the Sedition Act 1948.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said if there were any problems with the statement made by the Sepanggar MP, the matter should be raised by the government and referred to the Parliamentary select committee for further action.

“But intimidating MPs for voicing opinions like what happened to the Sepanggar MP creates a very dangerous precedent to the House,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azhar said he only found out about the matter when he read the news.

Azhar said he would review the hansard of the Sepanggar MP’s speech before communicating with the relevant parties.

When explaining the matter, Mohd Azis said he was shocked when police summoned him over a speech he had made in the House.

Mohd Azis said in his speech, he was referring to the grievances of the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

“If we want to save Malaysia, implement the Malaysia Agreement 1963, because without Sabah and Sarawak, there will be no Malaysia,” he said.

Yesterday, Mohd Azis told a press conference at the Parliament building that he gave police statement about an hour over his speech on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the distribution of government allocations to Sabah during the 2022 Budget debate session two weeks ago.

“I have been told that this matter is being investigated and I do not know whether I will be charged or not, but I stand with whatever I mentioned in Parliament previously,” he said. — Bernama