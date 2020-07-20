Speaker denies instructing judge to allow Najib to give debate speech

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Harun denied instructing High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah to grant adjournment for Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak in his 1MDB trial so he could deliver his debate speech.

He said he had only written to the judge asking that consideration be given to Najib to attend Parliament on July 16.

Tanjong Malim MP Chang Lih Kang had queried the Speaker whether he had made a request for the adjournment.

“We hold to the doctrine of separation of powers and the powers of the judiciary, legislative and the executive are equal unlike the United Kingdom where Parliament is supreme,” Azhar said.

He said he had made a request to the judge and he gave his consent to allow Najib to attend Parliament.

“I did not instruct him,” he said.

Azhar said that on the morning of the trial, Najib had requested for adjournment so he could go to Parliament but it was denied.

Chang then asked the Speaker whether he was trying to say anyone on trial will be able to obtain leave and attend Parliament sittings in the future.

He also informed the Speaker that the debate speech could have been postponed to a later date when it did not clash with Najib’s trial.

The Speaker replied by saying that there were already precedents set on this matter, implying that the opposition had also received the same kind of treatment.

He reiterated that he had merely asked for the judge’s consideration and did not give him any instructions.

Last week Justice Sequerah decided to sit through the customary lunch break during Najib’s 1MDB trial after having read a letter received from Azhar.

He had said unless he was informed well in advance on the next occasion, he would not be entertaining any more requests for similar adjournment.