SHAH ALAM: Selangor State Legislative Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim (pix) said his post has no power to accept or reject any motions from the government for debate in the state assembly sitting.

Ng said the Assembly Speaker has only one legislative power, so to accept or reject any motion of the state government in the assembly is determined by the executive such as the mentri besar.

The Sekinchan assemblyman said the duty of the speaker is to conduct the proceedings of the assembly.

“The speaker only has the right to consider approving or rejecting the private motion of an assemblyman before bringing it to the assembly,” he said when contacted by reporters here today.

Ng was commenting on a statement of Selangor opposition which claimed he should continue with this year’s second session of the assembly as scheduled to enable debate on the motion of unilateral religious conversion of minors.

The second session of Selangor State Assembly this year which began on July 29 until today was postponed after meeting for two days. — Bernama