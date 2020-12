KUALA LUMPUR: An attempt to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin failed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Opposition MPs led by RSN Nayer (PH-PKR-Jelutong) had called on Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun to explain why the motion could not go ahead.

“In light of the recent developments in Perak, can we do the same and give priority to the motion to be debated and voted?” Rayer asked Harun.

He said a total of 16 motions of no confidence against Muhyiddin had been submitted

Azhar said he was not bound to actions by other Speakers, especially those in state assemblies.

He said he was unsure how the motion of confidence against the Perak mentri besar was handled during the Perak State Assembly.

‘I do not know which Standing Order and what powers were exercised by the Perak state assembly Speaker to enable the motion to be brought forward to be tabled and debated.

“The power is not in the hands of the Speaker and that is the convention in the UK that we follow.

“I don’t understand why so many, including lawyers, and even the former attorney-general said that I have the power to do so,“ he said when asked to explain by Opposition MPs why the motion was not debated.

The no-confidence motion is listed as the 23rd and 25th items out of 68 in the Order Paper.

Azhar said his actions were not of his own whims and fancies and that he has carried out in-depth research on the matter.

“If we look at the practice of the Westminster Convention, the Speaker has no power to bring forward the motion of no-confidence to number one in the Order Paper,” he said.

He cited as an example an incident in 2018 in the House of Commons when the then Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn had moved a motion of no-confidence against then prime minister Theresa May.

Sim Tze Tzin (PKR-Bayan Baru) asked why Parliament had in 2008 allowed an emergency motion of no-confidence against former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and his Cabinet, but not allowed a similar motion in the present Parliament session.

Azhar insisted the Dewan Rakyat follows what is practised in the House of Commons, in accordance with the Westminster Convention.