Speaker issue: I rescinded invitation on my own initiative -Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) today explained that he rescinded the invitation for the Teluk Intan Member of Parliament (MP) to temporarily preside over the sitting yesterday afternoon on his own accord, without any pressure from any party.

Azhar said that he changed his mind at the last minute.

Explaining the matter, he said the letter inviting Nga Kor Ming to preside over the interim assembly session was given to the MP, and he thanked Nga for accepting the invitation.

“I was actually not pushed or pressured by anyone to change my mind, I just used my power in changing my mind,” he said when presiding the sitting before the debate session on the motion of thanks to the royal address.

The issue was raised by Khoo Boay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka), who asked for an explanation of the allegation that there was a senior minister interfering in the affairs of the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat and wanted the senior minister to be named.

“There is a report that a senior minister has blocked the Speaker’s authority to invite Teluk Intan as Speaker yesterday. I want to know if the senior minister is in the Dewan Rakyat now,” he said.

The matter then caused several opposition MPs to question it, including Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Puchong) who raised the Standing Orders on the matter and asked for an explanation on whether yesterday afternoon’s sittings were valid or not.

Azhar, however, said that, based on Article 7 (3) of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat, it was in his power to request a member from among the members of the Dewan Rakyat to preside the session.

“The sittings are valid because I returned to preside over them,” he said

Article 7 (3) of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat stated: “Tuan Yang di-Pertua may at any time during a sitting ask a member to take the Chair temporarily, without formal communication to the House, and such member shall be invested with all the powers of Tuan Yang di-Pertua, until Tuan Yang di-Pertua returns”.

On Sept 15, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said presided over the sitting temporarily after being asked by the Speaker to do so in accordance with Article 7 (3) of the Standing Orders.

-Bernama