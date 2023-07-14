Speaker: Parliament notified of K.Terengganu seat vacancy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today received notification of the unexpected vacancy of the Kuala Terengganu Parliamentary seat effective yesterday, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul (pix).

He said the notification was received through a letter dated July 13 from Election Commission (SPR) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh.

According to Johari, the notification is in line with Article 54(1) of the Federal Constitution, following the court's decision to annul the results of the Kuala Terengganu Parliamentary seat contest during the 15th General Election.

“This is due to the incumbent Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed@Hashim not submitting an appeal before July 11 in accordance with Section 36A of the Election Offences Act 1954 to the Federal Court, following the decision of the Election Judge on June 27.

“The High Court on July 11 also issued a declaration that the general election result for the Kuala Terengganu Parliamentary constituency on Nov 19, 2022, is void,“ he said in a statement today.

Johari said the EC would hold an election to fill the vacancy within 60 days of it falling vacant. -Bernama