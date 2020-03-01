Speaker says will be communicating with new PM on Dewan Rakyat sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof (pix) said he will be communicating with newly-appointed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on whether the lower house’s sitting scheduled for March 9 will proceed or be postponed.

He said that he would be writing an official letter to the prime minister on the matter tomorrow.

“Tomorrow, I will be writing to the PM to seek further information as to when the Dewan will sit before making an announcement.

“Just wait, I myself do not know because I don’t decide the dates for Dewan Rakyat sittings,” he said when met by reporters after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Muhyiddin as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia at Istana Negara today.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is scheduled to open the Third Meeting of the 14th Parliament on March 9 but the sitting may not take place on that date due to today’s change of government.

Muhyiddin leads a new coalition government following the collapse the Pakatan Harapan government last Monday. - Bernama