Speaker submits notice of Selangor State Assembly dissolution to EC

SHAH ALAM: Selangor State Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim submitted the notice of the dissolution of the state assembly to the Selangor Election Commission (EC) director Shafie Taib at the Bangunan Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah here this morning.

The notice was submitted after the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah consented to and signed the proclamation on the dissolution of the state assembly last Monday, paving the way for the state polls to be held.

Selangor is one of the six states to hold their state elections after the 15th General Election was held in November last year. The other five states are Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Kelantan dissolved its state assembly yesterday. - Bernama