Speaker unsure of alleged middle finger gesture

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) said he was unable to make a ruling on the alleged “middle finger” incident due to his poor eyesight.

He said he was still unsure about the details of Tuesday’s alleged incident despite having gone through videos of it that have gone viral, adding that he did not make an official ruling as he was unclear about it.

Azhar asked MPs who were unhappy about the purported incident involving Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Willie Mongin to file a motion with the Rights and Privileges Committee.

He needed to determine all the facts before making a decision as both sides were saying different things, Azhar said.

“Honestly, I didn’t see it. I have an eyesight problem this week. I even asked the deputy minister to explain and he denied displaying such a gesture.

“After I watched the video in slow motion, I still could not determine if it took place or not,” he told Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) when asked if a decision had been made on the matter.

Khoo said he has a clear video of the alleged incident and would show it to the Speaker.

Azhar then invited Khoo to his office so that he could take a look at it.

Khoo said he would visit the Speaker’s office later.

Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew (PH-Wangsa Maju) said she witnessed Mongin’s alleged gesture clearly.

“I was sitting right in front of Puncak Borneo (Mongin). I saw it very clearly.”

MPs also urged Azhar to seek clarification from Datuk Noraini Ahmad (Umno-Parit Sulong), who was seated near Willie, and was seen attempting to defuse the situation.

They also suggested that Azhar allow the closed-circuit television recording to be played in Parliament and call witnesses to come forward in light of his inability to verify the incident by himself.

R.S.N. Rayer (PH–Jelutong) claimed that Willie had flashed his middle finger after the latter had finished delivering his winding-up speech on the allocation proposed for his ministry under Budget 2021.

Willie allegedly made the vulgar gesture twice after delivering his ministry’s winding-up speech.