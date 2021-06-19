Speca hopes Petros will include local contractors in O&G activities

KUCHING: The Sarawak Petroleum Contractors Association (Speca) hopes that the Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) will look into involving local contractors in its oil and gas (O&G) activities in the state.

Speca president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo said following the issuance of mining leases to carry out onshore mining of O&G by the state government in October last year, Petros is expected to make more robust moves in the months to come.

He said this includes awarding more contracts for both upstream and downstream activities that will provide local contractors with opportunities to get involved.

“There are about 500 Sarawak O&G contractors registered with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and maybe the same with Petros, and Speca itself has about 70 members at the moment.

“Speca Consortium Sdn Bhd is looking at the provision of onshore drilling rigs and its associated services and supply, having established its capabilities by combining members’ abilities technically and financially, and also partnering with foreign companies with the right expertise and assets,” he said in a statement today.

On Oct 30 last year, the Sarawak state government issued mining leases to its O&G company, Petros, to carry out onshore mining of O&G, marking the beginning of efforts to exercise the state’s constitutional rights to regulate onshore oil mining.

In announcing the move, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the leases were for the Adong Kecil West block in Miri and the Engkabang block in Marudi. -Bernama