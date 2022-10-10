Special address by PM at 3pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be delivering a special message at 3 pm.

In a post uploaded on his official social media site today, the special address will be aired by local television stations such as Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Bernama TV, Astro Awani, TV3, TVS and TV Al Hijrah.

Apart from that, the special message is also available ‘live’ on the prime minister’s Facebook page.

Rumours linked the message to the possibility of announcing the dissolution of Parliament to pave the way for the 15th general election (GE15). - Bernama