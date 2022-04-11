Special Aidilfitri aid for all civil servants including those not fully vaccinated: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Aidilfitri Financial Aid 2022 announced on April 5 is for all eligible civil servants and pensioners, including those not fully vaccinated against Covid-19, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

The prime minister said his earlier announcement never mentioned any exclusion of payments based on the vaccination status of civil servants.

“This is to ensure that all civil servants or pensioners eligible for the assistance will not be left out,” he said in a statement today.

Following this, he has directed Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah to cancel Article 6 (VI) in the Special Aidilfitri Financial Aid 2022 circular dated April 8, 2022.

However, Ismail Sabri said other matters stated in the circular are still applicable.

On April 5, Ismail Sabri announced that the government had agreed to give a special Aidilfitri assistance of RM500 to all civil servants on Grade 56 and below and a similar aid of RM250 to pensioners.

The prime minister urged all members of Keluarga Malaysia (The Malaysian Family) to complete their Covid-19 vaccination for the well-being of all although it is not compulsory. — Bernama