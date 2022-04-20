Special Aidilfitri aid of RM1,000 for civil servants in Kelantan: MB

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan state government has announced a special Aidilfitri financial aid of RM1,000 for all civil servants in the state of Grade 56 and below.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) said the aid would be paid out before the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He said the state government would also channel RM500 to village heads, halaqat (religious gatherings) officers and teachers, council members, ICT coordinators in state constituencies, and coordinators for the armalah group (single mothers) as well as pondok teachers statewide.

“Besides that, RM250 will also be given to Al-Quran teachers, Fardu Ain teachers and Kelantan Women Development Centre (PPWK) teachers (Mudaribbah),“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad also announced that the state government had agreed to declare May 5 as a public holiday for Kelantan. — Bernama