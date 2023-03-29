Special Aidilfitri aid of RM1,000 for N.Sembilan civil servants

SEREMBAN: A total of 3,796 civil servants in Negeri Sembilan will receive a special Aidilfitri financial aid of RM1,000 which will be paid on April 14.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the aid involved an allocation of RM3.796 million.

“In conjunction with the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration, the state government has agreed to give the aid to all state civil servants, with the exception of statutory bodies, local authorities and government-linked companies.

“This aid is also provided since in Budget 2022, we projected the total income to be around RM400 million, but instead we were able to record a revenue of RM523 million and a surplus of 31 million,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

Aminuddin said the aid was also given in appreciation of the contributions of state civil servants, in addition to helping to easing their financial burden during the festive season this year. - Bernama