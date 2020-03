PUTRAJAYA: The frontliners in the health sector and others involved in the battle against Covid-19 had good news in the RM250-billion economic stimulus package announced today by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The frontliners - doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers - had their RM400 monthly special allowance raised to RM600 from April 1 to the end of the pandemic.

The government is to also pay a monthly RM200 special allowance to the military, police, customs, immigration, Civil Defence Force and Rela personnel directly involved in enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO) now in force until April 14. Their allowance will be paid from April 1 to the end of the pandemic.

Civil servants have not been overlooked either. Over 1.5 million of them, on Grade 56 and below, as well as contract employees will get a RM500 one-off cash aid in April.

“The contribution of the government pensioners has not been forgotten. The government will give a RM500 one-off cash aid to the over 850,000 government pensioners in April,” said Muhyiddin. — Bernama