Special assistance payout for pensioners a step in the right direction

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s decision to disburse the special assistance payout called the Special Appreciation for Pensioners (PKKP) is considered the beginning of its efforts to improve the pension scheme for retired public servants.

Malaysian Government Pensioners Association president Tan Sri Wan Mahmood Pawan Teh said the assistance was in line with Article 147 of the Federal Constitution which provides for the protection of pension rights.

“We need to realise that any amendment to the government’s laws should provide added value and benefit the people, including retirees, and not be detrimental.

“So the government’s effort to pay the original pension amount in the form of the special PKKP assistance allows retirees to enjoy their pension as they rightly should,“ he told Bernama today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government had decided that the pensions and derivative pensions for July to December 2023 would be paid based on the original pension amount.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance said this was in line with the decision of the Federal Court that Sections 3 and 7 of the Pension Adjustment (Amendment) Act 2013 were invalid and the law prior to the amendment was applicable for the purpose of pension adjustment.

Wan Mahmood said the government’s efforts also showed the Unity Government’s concern in looking after and appreciating the contributions of former civil servants.

“Public sector retirees who have served and contributed to the community in various fields including economic, social, education as well as community and nation development, so this kind of appreciation is to repay their services and contributions,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) president Capt (Rtd) Datuk Sharuddin Omar said the PKKP payout to ex-military personnel was a form of appreciation for their services and sacrifices to the country.

“PVATM hopes that the government will approve it in the Budget that will be announced in October as usual, and also announce a new Pension Scheme for ATM veterans who retired before 2013,“ he said. -Bernama