KUALA LUMPUR: Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel who have children with autism will be given the opportunity to serve in the Klang Valley to enable them to avail services at a special centre set up at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here.

The PDRM Autism Centre which has three study rooms capable of accommodating five to six children per session, was officiated by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today.

Abdul Hamid said the department was currently identifying the families involved, and the matter would be handled by Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din.

“I have instructed him (Ramli) to identify PDRM personnel with special needs children so that we can give them (PDRM personnel) the opportunity to get transferred to serve in the Klang Valley or near Pulapol, so that their children can use the facilities at the autism centre.

“I hope that the autism centre can be expanded 14 police contingents nationwide, so that it can be used by PDRM personnel with special needs children,“ he said at a press conference after the officiating ceremony.

Abdul Hamid said he understood the difficulties and hardship faced by PDRM personnel in raising children with autism.

Meanwhile, commenting on the guidelines for criminal cases involving people with autism, Abdul Hamid said he had instructed the Secretariat of the Inspector-General of Police (Research and Development) to provide exposure to PDRM personnel on how to handle such cases.

“PDRM’s autism guideline can also be used when conducting investigations on other people with disabilities, such as down syndrome and cerebral palsy.

“For example, those among them involved in criminal acts should not be handcuffed, and force should not be used when approaching them,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ramli said the PDRM Autism Centre which provided early intervention to children registered on the spectrum, was also open to other members of the public.

“I truly understand that autism centres out there charge high fees, and with the opening of the PDRM Autism Centre, it is hoped that it can help ease their burden,“ he said. — Bernama