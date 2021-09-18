Special body must be set up to address issue of rising chicken prices - Kiandee

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: A special body must be set up to monitor and address the issue of rising chicken prices in the local market said, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (pix).

As such he said, a comprehensive discussion would be held with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to tackle the problem in an effective and systematic manner.

“This special body will be more focused on matters which are under the jurisdiction of KPDNHEP as the ministry that acts on price increases (goods).

“As far as MAFI is concerned, we are open to discussions (solutions) because our stand is that the cost of production (chicken feed) borne by the industry and the costs (chicken price) imposed on the people must be proportionate,“ he told a press conference after visiting the AgroFood Industry Vaccination Programme (AiVAC), at Kampung Raja Multipurpose Hall, here, today.

Yesterday, KPDNHEP Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that discussions with MAFI should be held continuously to address the problem of the rising cost of animal feed which have been brought up by farmers.

He stressed that the discussions targeted on the high cost of livestock feed including imported chicken feed, prices of chicken breed and chicks which affect the price of chicken at the consumer level.

On the vaccination programme, Kiandee said over 17,000 workers in the vegetable growing sector in the highlands, would be vaccinated against Covid-19 through AiVAC which began on Aug 27.

He said some 400 companies have participated in the AiVAC programme which was seen as one of the proactive measures to ensure the continuity of the country’s food supply chain.

“So far, 10,000 workers have been partially vaccinated under AiVAC while the remaining 7,000 workers to be vaccinated from yesterday until Sept 27,” he added.- Bernama