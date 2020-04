PETALING JAYA: The government has set up a Special Cabinet Committee to come up with necessary measures to safeguard the country’s economy and labour market affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) today, it said the committee aims to strike a balance between economic priorities and the effective enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

It will also look for measures to sustain the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) during the MCO period and address the displacement of labour force among Malaysians.

The committee, which will be co-chaired by senior ministers Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, will comprise those involved the country’s economy and security.

“The inception of the committee reflects the government’s quick response to address issues highlighted by the rakyat and the Malaysian business community,” the statement read.

According to the statement, MITI would also be engaging with industry players to gather insights, to ensure committee would be able to to address specific issues faced by the business community, particularly SMEs, manufacturers and investors.

The committee is scheduled to meet tomorrow (April 3) and on Sunday (April 5), before reporting its recommendations to Prime Minister Tan Seri Muhyiddin Yassin during Economic Action Council (EAC) meeting on April 6.