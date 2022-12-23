Special cash assistance of RM 10,000 and RM1,000 for flood victims in T’ganu: MB

CHUKAI: The Terengganu State Government will distribute special cash assistance of RM 10,000 for each family that has lost a loved one due to the floods, says Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

He said in addition to this, the state government would also distribute RM 1,000 to each head of household registered as a flood victim to ease their burden.

“Other assistance such as for the repair of damaged houses, the reconstruction of destroyed houses and other infrastructure damage will be implemented by the state government after receiving the full assessment,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook page today after receiving a flood management briefing at the Kemaman District Office here.

He said the state government also welcomed companies operating in or outside the state to donate to help the flood victims, while aid could also be channelled through the Darul Iman Fund.

Prior to the briefing, Ahmad Samsuri spent time visiting the flood victims placed at the relief centre set up SK Binjai Kemaman.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri expressed his appreciation to the Federal Government for providing immediate assistance of RM50 million as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in addition to contributions from the Selangor state government amounting to RM500,000, Pahang (RM150,000) and Kedah (RM200,000).

Meanwhile, in the press conference which was also broadcast on his Facebook page, Ahmad Samsuri described the flood situation in Terengganu this time as being ‘extraordinary’, affecting the preparations made by the state government before this.

“We are facing a rather unusual challenge this time due to the rather extreme weather which has never been faced in the history of the state of Terengganu. Heavy rains have contributed to this extraordinary flood situation and we admit there are flaws here and there, even though we had been prepared.

“Discussions and meetings to deal with this flood have been held before, but the extreme weather is beyond what we had planned for, so much so there are certain places that cannot be reached by the available assets,“ he said.

The situation, he said, caused the state government to request help from third parties including companies operating in Terengganu to help evacuate flood victims.

Ahmad Samsuri also admitted that there was a delay in sending food aid to some victims, as the premises designated as relief centres were also flooded, forcing them to be moved to another place.

“So this presents a big challenge to all the agencies involved in managing the floods this time.

“For the shortcomings that are from the government’s end, I would like to take the opportunity to apologise profusely, and promise that we will try to improve in the future,“ he said. - Bernama