Special cert for those unable to take Covid-19 vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals who cannot be vaccinated due to medical factors can now apply for a vaccination exemption certificate at MySejahtera through the nearest District Health Office (PKD), Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix, left) said today.

He told the Dewan Rakyat that now Malaysians just need to submit a special form “Covid-19 Vaccine Suitability Assessment Slip For Patients With Certain Health Problems (Slip Penilaian Kesesuaian Menerima Vaksin Covid-19 Bagi Pesakit Dengan Masalah Kesihatan Tertentu) which has been certified by a medical expert to the nearest PKD.

Once the form has been submitted and completed, he said the digital certificate will be issued within a week through MySejahtera.

He said those who are able to give certification include practising physicians from private hospitals, physicians or medical officers who treat (in the absence of a physician) from public hospitals, or family physicians at any government clinic.

“In relation to individuals who cannot be vaccinated due to medical factors such as allergies to vaccines, the individual needs to obtain confirmation from the registered physician treating the individual,“ he said.

“For example, if a person is found to be allergic to a Pfizer type vaccine, another type of vaccine such as Sinovac can be given,“ he said.

“If the individual is confirmed not to take any type of Covid-19 vaccine for medical reasons, the individual must adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) more strictly on their own including wearing a face mask, ensuring physical distancing, and frequent hand washing because this individual is more at risk to get infected,“ he said when responding to a question by Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Warisan-Kota Belud) who wanted to know whether the ministry has a a ready alternative for individuals who are not able to get vaccinated due to various factors that could affect their health and if there is a special document for this group of people to be able to move freely.