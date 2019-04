GUA MUSANG: Orang Asli parents who don’t want to send their children to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pasir Linggi can send them to special classes opened specifically for these pupils at Kampung Aring 5, starting today.

Orang Asli pupils school coordinating officer, Kelantan Education Department, Azman Jaafar said the opening of the special classes for Year One to Year Three pupils was to meet the demands of Orang Asli parents in the village.

This Special Classes Project for Orang Asli Pupils in the village was the first in the country and on the first day 23 children have been enrolled by their parents.

He said the number of Orang Asli children who have not enrolled yet was still many and parents have been asked to do so as soon as possible to prevent their children from dropping out as they were already lagging behind three months this year.

“The Education Ministry has taken note of the problems faced by the Orang Asli to send their children to schools outside the village,“ he told reporters after the launch of the special classes for pupils of the Batek tribe at Kampung Aring 5, here, today. — Bernama