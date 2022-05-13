Special Committee agreed to almost all Anti-Party Hopping Bill policies: Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Parliamentary Special Select Committee set up to make recommendations on an amendment to the Constitution regarding the prohibition on members of the Dewan Rakyat from changing political parties, has reached a consensus on almost all policy matters on the drafting of the Anti-Party Hopping Bill.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix), who is also the committee chairman, said consensus was reached at yesterday’s meeting, which also sought written submissions from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society organisations (CSOs), political parties and academicians regarding the parameters of the drafting of the bill (Amendment Bill No. 3, 2022).

“This meeting will examine the written opinions before the Bill can be finalised,“ he said in a statement today.

All proceedings in the special select committee will be recorded in a statement in line with Meeting Rule 80(1) before being presented to its members for approval and then tabled and debated in a Dewan Rakyat special session proposed to be held next month, he said.

The Bill would be tabled and debated in both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara at a time that wil be determined later.

According to Wan Junaidi, the committee will meet again on May 19 to examine the draft Bill prepared by the Attorney-General’s Chambers based on the feedback received through all policy decisions and detailed interpretations made at yesterday’s meeting.

“Also, the draft Bill will also be presented to the Steering Committee on Transformation and Political Stability,“ he said.

According to the motion tabled during the Dewan Rakyat special sitting on April 11, the committee was given a period of one month to prepare a statement.

However, he said the committee could extend the period for tabling the statement to Parliament under the same motion to refine the draft Bill and the Parliamentary Statement.

He said the committee would continue its work in line with the mandate approved by Parliament and hoped the Bill could be tabled at a special sitting of Parliament under Rule 11(3) at the discretion of the prime minister and the Cabinet.

To date, the performance of the committee has been very encouraging, and has received the support of all members including cooperation from Parliament, the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department and the Attorney-General’s Chambers, he added. — Bernama