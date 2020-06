KUALA LUMPUR: The government will set up a special committee to coordinate and monitor the implementation of all employee-related initiatives under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said the National Workforce Special Committee would be chaired jointly by the Finance Minister and Human Resources Minister and include representatives from the private and public sectors.

Unveiling the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) live on television and radio today, he said the employee-related initiatives included the extension of the wage subsidy programme for a further three months to September with an allocation of RM5 billion.

The prime minister said the wage subsidy was set at RM600 per employee per month for up to 200 workers per company.

The government has also set aside RM1.5 billion to re-introduce the Employee Recruitment Incentive Programme whereby companies will be given financial incentives to provide jobs to the unemployed and the youth.

Muhyiddin said 300,000 job seekers were expected to benefit from the two incentives under the programme.

“The first incentive, for hiring the unemployed group aged below 40, is RM800 monthly per worker. The second incentive, for hiring those aged 40 and above as well as disabled persons, is RM1,000 a month per worker,” he said.

Another initiative is a RM2 billion allocation for skills development programmes for the unemployed as well as youth, which is expected to benefit more than 200,000 people. — Bernama