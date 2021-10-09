Special committee to ensure justice in case involving Muhammad Adib’s death - PM (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A special committee will be set up to ensure that a comprehensive and transparent investigation is conducted into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim so that justice is served, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said the committee would be chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, with Home Minister Datu Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun as its members.

This was decided by the Cabinet at its meeting yesterday, he said in a statement today.

“The setting up of this special committee proves the government’s commitment in ensuring that justice is served in the case involving the death of Adib, 24, a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Department’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit.

“... and ensures that those who caused Adib’s death are brought to face justice,” he said.

The prime minister said the special committee would be given six months to come up with its findings and recommendations for presentation to the Cabinet, which would then decide on the follow-up action.

Muhammad Adib was seriously injured during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27, 2018 and died on Dec 17, 2018, after fighting for his life in hospital for 21 days.

He was said to have been attacked by a group of people during the riot, which also saw a fire engine damaged and two other vehicles set ablaze.

The riot was sparked by clashes between two groups over the issue of relocation of the temple, which is more than 100 years old.

An inquest into the death of Muhammad Adib was conducted by coroner Rofiah Mohamad in Shah Alam for 41 days, which ended on July 24, 2019 after 30 witnesses were called to testify and 137 pieces of evidence materials were presented.

On Sept 27, 2019, the coroner ruled that Muhammad Adib’s death was due to a criminal act perpetrated by more than two unidentified individuals. - Bernama