PUTRAJAYA: The government will set up a special committee to help implement its election pledges, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the terms of reference had yet to be decided but it has been a year since Pakatan Harapan (PH) has been in power.

He said the time has come to see how PH can fulfill all the promises it made in its election manifesto.

“There are many things that we have done but have not informed the public. We have fulfilled a number of our election manifesto pledges and some that are not in the manifesto,” Mahathir told reporters after the Pakatan Harapan presidential council here today.

Mahathir pointed out that PH is made up of four parties and all the leaders have been able to work together in Cabinet and in the presidential council to reach decisions.

He said some party may have internal problems but it does not extend to PH.

Speaking about the PM’s question time, he said he will be attending it every Wednesday.

He added that it was not his fault that he did not attend question time.

“How can I answer questions when I am not asked any questions,” he said.

On the mandatory death sentence for drugs, Mahathir said the government will be removing the word from the legislation.

He said the judges will have the discretion to sentence a person.

“The judge can decide on it, whether to sentence a person to death, but the minimum sentence must be 10 years.”

The prime minister also spoke on lowering the voting age to 18.

He said the government will also be including automatic registration for 18-year-olds.

He said this was among the suggestions made by the Opposition which PH has accepted.

He said he had been attacked for his speeches calling for Malay unity and for them to join Bersatu.

He said there are already four Malay parties and there is no need for more parties as it will only divide the community.

“Everyone wants to be party president. There is no need for 15 to 20 parties just because some people have the ambition of being party president,” he said.

He said if they continue on this path, the Malays will be left behind.

Mahathir said he was only calling on people to join Bersatu not for other parties to join PH.

He added that if any Malay had a problem they could always approach one of the four parties, Bersatu, Amanah, Umno or PAS, to help them.