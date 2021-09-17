Special committee to identify location to set up centre for the homeless with mental illness

JELEBU: The Ministry of Federal Territories will set up a special committee to review suitable locations to set up a transit centre for the homeless who are suffering from mental illness.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the transit centre will be placed under the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) administration.

“We do not have a designated centre to accommodate homeless people who are suffering from mental problems in Kuala Lumpur,” he said adding that existing homeless transit centres are not suitable for people with mental issues as it could create problems for other individuals who are staying at the centres.

He said it is a long-term plan, adding that the special committee will identify areas or buildings that can be used as a treatment centre for this group.

He said this to reporters after handing over laptops to students in the Jelebu parliamentary constituency here today.

“In Melaka, there is one such centre, so we will refer to its management for us to create a similar centre to accommodate this group,“ he added.- Bernama