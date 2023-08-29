Special committee to look into abandoned Lot 1 JB Waterfront City

JOHOR BAHRU: The state government will form a special committee to deal with the issue of Lot 1 JB Waterfront City which has been abandoned since 2003.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the committee chaired by state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor.

“The state government had studied and pored over the several proposals to resolve the shopping complex.

“I have asked the special committee chaired by Datuk Mohd Jafni to handle the abandoned complex issue,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

He said the shopping complex only operated for three years before it was abandoned 20 years ago.

Earlier Mohd Jafni was reported as saying that Lot 1 JB Waterfront City was among the abandoned buildings which received the attention of the state government.

He however clarified that the old and abandoned building issue in this city which are seen as marring the scenery and need win-win solutions between the state government and the building owners. -Bernama