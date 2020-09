KUCHING: A special committee to conduct a systematic study on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is to be set up, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC) Minister Datuk Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) today.

He said a working paper on the establishment of the coordinating committee on the constitution and MA63 was tabled at the cabinet meeting yesterday.

“I am confident that the Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) will announce what was decided in the Cabinet meeting yesterday,” he told reporters after handing over the rural small project grants and medical assistance contributions for Santubong parliamentary constituency here.

Wan Junaidi, who is also Santubong MP said the new committee would take over the previous committee’s duties to thoroughly review claims from Sarawak and Sabah.

“This does not mean that we are starting from scratch but we will continue with the findings of the previous committee in restoring the rights of Sarawak and Sabah,” he added.

In the meantime, Wan Junaidi said Sarawak’s focus was to restore claims as stipulated in MA63 which could bring the desired results to the state.

“For example, the state sales tax on Petronas, was a great success and we will see other areas such as oil and gas and maritime boundary claims,“ he said.-Bernama